RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat | PTI

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address prominent personalities of Mumbai at the Nehru Centre, Worli, on February 7 and 8, as part of Sangh Shatabdi Varsh.

Lecture Series

​The two-day lecture series, titled ‘New Horizons’, is part of the centenary year celebrations of the RSS, and the event will mark the final leg of a four-city series held in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The series features four sessions across two days. Bhagwat will deliver a lecture on the first day, followed by a question-and-answer session on the second.

Rising Participation​

Arjun Chandekar, Sanghchalak of Konkan Prant, RSS, said, “We have invited eminent personalities from various walks of life, including industrialists, cinema personalities, artists, litterateurs, scientists, doctors, advocates, sportspersons, social organisations, academicians, media owners & editors, dharmagurus, social media influencers, financial experts, advertising agencies, and consuls general. The response we have received from them has been tremendous and humbling for us. Over the years, the acceptance and participation of Sajjan Shakti in Sangh Karya has increased manifold.”

​The Sangh Shatabdi Varsh (RSS Centenary Year) spans from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026, marking a century of the RSS. A series of events have been planned, including Gruh Sampark, Hindu Sammelan, intellectual gatherings, docial groups’ gatherings, and Yuva Sammelan, to engage diverse sections of society. The celebrations have placed special emphasis on Panch Parivartan: fostering family values, social harmony, civic responsibilities, self-awareness (Swa Bodh), and environmental protection, said a statement from the RSS.

