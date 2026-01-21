MNS Backs Shinde Sena In KDMC, Strengthening Ruling Camp As Majority Mark Remains Elusive

In a significant political development in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, strengthening the ruling camp’s position in the civic body. |

Kalyan: In a significant political development in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, strengthening the ruling camp’s position in the civic body. The announcement was made following a joint meeting held at Konkan Bhavan on Wednesday.

Group Formation

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has been actively working to consolidate its strength in KDMC. On Wednesday, its corporators formally formed a group at Konkan Bhavan.

Simultaneously the MNS corporators also constituted their own group and declared support for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The meeting was attended by Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde and MNS leader and former MLA Raju Patil. After the meeting, Dr. Shinde officially announced the MNS’s support to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

MNS Stand

Speaking to the media, MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde said, “Today, the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) has formally formed a group of 53 corporators. Along with this, the MNS has also formed its group of five corporators and extended support to us. We had contested the elections as part of the Mahayuti, and the Mahayuti will form the government in KDMC and UMC.

Responding to questions on why the alliance was forged despite contesting against each other in the elections, Dr. Shinde said that development remains the priority. “Although we fought the elections separately, our effort is to bring together all those who are genuinely interested in the development of Kalyan-Dombivli. When there is no opposition to development, there are no hurdles. MNS leader Raju Patil is my friend, and the party has extended support in the interest of development,” he added.

Numbers Game

Meanwhile, the MNS has also clarified its stand on the issue. Party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande stated that MNS chief Raj Thackeray has authorised local leaders to take alliance decisions based on local political equations and circumstances. “The decision in Kalyan-Dombivli appears to have been taken keeping local realities in mind,” Deshpande said.He also referred to the previous alliance dynamics, alleging that after the tie-up with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), AB forms were issued to Thackeray faction candidates in eight seats where MNS candidates were in the fray. “Those AB forms should not have been given,” he remarked.

Numbers Game in KDMC

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has a total strength of 122 corporators. The current tally stands as follows:

BJP: 50

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde): 53

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray): 11

MNS: 5

Congress: 2

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 1

A minimum of 62 corporators is required to form a majority. With the support of the MNS, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena now has the backing of 58 corporators, falling just short of the majority mark.

