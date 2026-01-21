Uran Heats Up Ahead Of Raigad District Council And Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 5

With elections to the Raigad District Council and Uran Panchayat Samiti scheduled for February 5, political activity in Uran has intensified, raising the possibility of internal dissent within parties due to a surge in aspirants seeking nominations. | representative pic

Panvel: With elections to the Raigad District Council and Uran Panchayat Samiti scheduled for February 5, political activity in Uran has intensified, raising the possibility of internal dissent within parties due to a surge in aspirants seeking nominations.

Nomination Filing

Several hopeful candidates from various political parties have already filed their nomination forms. Party leaders are currently engaged in efforts to persuade dissatisfied aspirants to avoid rebellion, while intermediaries are also attempting to resolve internal disagreements. Aspirants cutting across party lines have added to the uncertainty in the run-up to the elections.

The main contenders in the elections include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Historical Context

For over five decades, the Raigad District Council remained under the dominance of the Peasants and Workers Party. However, in recent years, the party’s influence in key talukas such as Uran, Panvel, Pen, and Alibag has weakened, creating political space for the BJP. Capitalising on its growing presence in the region, the BJP is now aiming to capture control of the Raigad District Council.

"Traditionally, alliances between the Peasants and Workers Party and the Congress have shaped electoral outcomes in Uran. This time, there is a strong possibility of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) joining the alliance, setting the stage for a direct contest between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in both the district council and panchayat samiti elections, " observed a political analyst.

Even as Wednesday being the final day for filing nomination forms, parties reportedly continued to hold meetings to determine their electoral strategies.

