Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police books contractor after 2 workers injured in flash fire installing gas pipeline |

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police booked a contractor after two workers were injured because of a flash fire while installing MGL gas pipeline connection. The police registered a case of negligence after the initial probe revealed that the contractor did not provide safety gear to workers.

On February 14, around 8 pm, a gas explosion was reported wherein two workers received severe burn injuries and three other people, including an infant, sustained minor injuries. Work of connecting the MGL pipeline and meter installation was underway at Dudhe corner society in Kamothe's Sector 6.

Police in the primary investigation found that the sub-contractor ignored safety measures. Therefore, the Kamothe Police has filed a case of negligence against the contractor responsible for the accident.

MGL issues statement

Meanwhile, MGL issued a statement saying that the injured persons were receiving treatment for the injuries they sustained due to flash fire.

In their statement, the gas distributing agency said, “There was an incident of fire in Dudhe Corner at Kamothe on February 14, 2023. The work of providing piped natural gas to society was being carried out by MGL. In a no- gasified flat of the society, there was a flash fire while carrying out the work due to minor leakage in the LPG cylinder in the flat. In the incident, two persons received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.”

