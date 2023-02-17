e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Kamothe police books contractor after 2 workers injured in flash fire installing gas pipeline

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police books contractor after 2 workers injured in flash fire installing gas pipeline

On February 14, around 8 pm, a gas explosion was reported wherein two workers received severe burn injuries and three other people, including an infant, sustained minor injuries.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police books contractor after 2 workers injured in flash fire installing gas pipeline |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police booked a contractor after two workers were injured because of a flash fire while installing MGL gas pipeline connection. The police registered a case of negligence after the initial probe revealed that the contractor did not provide safety gear to workers.

On February 14, around 8 pm, a gas explosion was reported wherein two workers received severe burn injuries and three other people, including an infant, sustained minor injuries. Work of connecting the MGL pipeline and meter installation was underway at Dudhe corner society in Kamothe's Sector 6.

Police in the primary investigation found that the sub-contractor ignored safety measures. Therefore, the Kamothe Police has filed a case of negligence against the contractor responsible for the accident.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Two injured in flash fire while doing MGL pipeline work in Kamothe
article-image

MGL issues statement

Meanwhile, MGL issued a statement saying that the injured persons were receiving treatment for the injuries they sustained due to flash fire.

In their statement, the gas distributing agency said, “There was an incident of fire in Dudhe Corner at Kamothe on February 14, 2023.  The work of providing piped natural gas to society was being carried out by MGL. In a no- gasified flat of the society, there was a flash fire while carrying out the work due to minor leakage in the LPG cylinder in the flat. In the incident, two persons received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Headless corpse of missing 24-year-old from Virar found on hillside near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Headless corpse of missing 24-year-old from Virar found on hillside near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police books contractor after 2 workers injured in flash fire installing gas...

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police books contractor after 2 workers injured in flash fire installing gas...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief presents ₹ 4,925 crore budget; no rise in taxes for financial year 2023-24...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief presents ₹ 4,925 crore budget; no rise in taxes for financial year 2023-24...

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Cricketer's friend says he got irked at third request for picture,...

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Cricketer's friend says he got irked at third request for picture,...

From March, Mumbai will get dedicated breast cancer clinics

From March, Mumbai will get dedicated breast cancer clinics