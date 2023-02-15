Navi Mumbai: Two injured in flash fire while doing MGL pipeline work in Kamothe

Two persons received burn injuries after a flash fire at Dudhe Corner housing society in Kamothe on Tuesday night while carrying out a pipeline connection for supplying piped natural gas. The injured are out of danger and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kamothe.

According to police, the work of connecting MGL piped natural gas was going on at flat number 12 of C wing in Dudhe Corner located at sector 6 A in Kamothe. There were two workers and three family members at that time. The incident took place around 8 pm.

While the work of wielding was also carried out to finish the work, due to leakage in a gas cylinder, there was a flash fire and sound. The residents rushed out of the home immediately. But the two workers working there received injuries.

While one of them received minor injuries, another received burn injuries on one hand and chest. They were admitted to a hospital in Kamothe.

Flash fire in non-gasified flat

Meanwhile, MGL issued a statement. It stated, “There was an incident of fire in Dudhe Corner at Kamothe on February 14, 2023. The work of providing piped natural gas to society was being carried out by MGL.

"In a non-gasified flat of the society, there was a flash fire while carrying out the work due to minor leakage in the LPG cylinder in the flat. In the incident, two persons received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.”

According to police, police constable Savita Kadam who went to the site stopped the gas supply by going to the first floor of the building. She also arranged an auto rickshaw for the injured and called the fire brigade.

