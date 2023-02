Navi Mumbai: Vashi temple to celebrate Maha Shivaratri for 5 days | Representative Image

The famous Sri Shiva Vishnu Mandir at Sector 9A in Vashi will celebrate the Maha Shivarathri festival for five days from February 14 to February 18, 2023.

On February 14, the celebrations started with Sri Ganapathy Pooja at 5 pm. It was followed by Abhangs and Bhakti Geet to be performed by Mrs Anuradha Deshpande.

On February 15, Wednesday from 6 pm, Uma Gajanan Tendolkar will give a Pravachan. On February 16, Thursday from 6 pm, Deepak Chabukaswar will render a Bhakti Sangeet in Marathi and Hindi.

Similarly, on February 17, Friday from 6 pm, Uma Gajanan Tendolkar will narrate Shivratri Katha. On the concluding day February 18 from 7 am Abhishekam and in the evening at 7 pm Rudra Yagya Maha-aarti.