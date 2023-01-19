Masik Shivaratri (January 2023): Date, shubh muhurat, and holy chants to seek blessings of Mahadev

Masik Shivaratri (January) | Image Source: Pixabay

Masik Shivratri falls on the 14th day of each month's waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha). Masik means ‘monthly’ and Shivaratri means ‘night of Lord Shiva’, and the Masik Shivratri is considered a special day to offer prayers and seek blessings of Mahadev.

Apart from the Mondays that are special to Lord Shiva and the annual Mahashivratri, the monthly occasion is an opportunity for Shiva bhakts to offer their obeisances to Shiva Bhagwaan. The next Masik Shivratri falls on January 20, 2023.

This day is considered as the darkest night because it comes before Amavasya. It is believed that observing fast on the Masik Shivratri thithi helps people in attaining desired benefits.

On Shivaratri day devotees take bathe twice, once during the Brahma Muhurat (around 4 in the morning) and the other after the sunset. Visiting a Shiva temple and performing milk abhishek is auspicious. People eat only veg or consume just liquids on this day while observing fasting. With this fast, one can attain salvation, liberation, and freedom from all the stress and misfortunes of a lifetime.

It is said that by chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' for the entire day and especially during the night, the devotees would receive an abundance of blessings and good fortune from Lord Shiva. This is one of the rare occasions where nights are considered holy and powerful, the shubh muhurat falls during the entire night of Masik Shivaratri between January 20 and 21.

