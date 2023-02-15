e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: MLA Ganesh Naik urges state govt to not collect toll Airoli-Katai road 

On Tuesday, MLA Naik inspected ongoing work on the Airoli Katai road and stated that there should not be a toll for motorists.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Airoli-Katai elevated road | Twitter
Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik has urged the state government not to collect tolls on the Airoli-Katai elevated road. The infrastructure project is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Dombivli-Thane and Mumbai.

On Tuesday, MLA Naik inspected ongoing work on the Airoli Katai road and stated that there should not be a toll for motorists.

Earlier, Naik had demanded entry and exit points for Navi Mumbai residents on the elevated road to decongest the traffic movement from Navi Mumbai to Kalyan-Dombivali and nearby towns. His demand was incorporated into the plan.

MLA Naik said he is going to discuss with the MMRDA Commissioner the route to ascend towards Mumbai. He was accompanied by the former MLA of Airoli assembly constituency Sandeep Naik, former mayor Sagar Naik, people's representatives, office bearers, municipal corporation and senior officials.

