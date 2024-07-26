Navi Mumbai: JNPA Invites EoI For Vadhavan Port, To Start Tendering Process Soon

Vadhvan Port | FPJ

The Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for implementation of the mega port with equity from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from investors/developers. The Vadhvan Port will be a deep draft modern technology smart container port with green initiatives for handling up to 24,000 TEU vessels by 2030.

The pre-application conference will be held on August 1, 2024 and the last date for submission of Eol is August 20, 2024. “We will commence the tendering process for the port once we receive EoI documents,” JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said.

The document containing details of application for EoI can be downloaded from http://eprocure.gov.in and details about the project from VPPL Official Website www.vadhvanport.in

While the total capacity of the Port is 24.5 million TEUs, it will be a competitive port for logistics for close connectivity to Maharashtra, Gujarat and National Capital Region (NCR). With a navigational channel depth of 20m, it will help provide connectivity to the Middle East and Europe connectivity corridor for economic integration.

The port shall be developed on a landlord model with all basic infrastructure such as breakwater, rail & road connectivity, power & water lines, common infrastructure and supporting services. Dredging, reclamation and shore protection bund for land creation in offshore areas will be offered for development under suitable public private partnership (PPP) models. Subsequently, the Cargo/Container Terminals including the cargo handling infrastructure will be developed and operated by the concessionaires to be awarded as per PPP policy of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

Earlier, Wagh had said that the construction of the port will start after next monsoon when the approach road for the port is likely to be ready. “We want to take up the road project first since we do not want to disturb the local ecosystem while constructing the road. Post that we will commence with the port construction and expect to make the phase 1 of the port operational by 2029,” Wagh said. Vadhvan Port received clearance from the Union Cabinet on June 19, 2024.

The cabinet also approved the establishing road connectivity between the port and National Highways by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway besides rail linkage to existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by the Ministry of Railways.

The strategic placement of the Vadhvan Port will facilitate the call of container traffic. The port will bridge international and Indian coasts that will accelerate the economies of scale and mitigate the logistics cost. The total project cost, including the component of land acquisition, is Rs 76,220 Crore. This will include core infrastructure, terminals and other commercials in PPP mode. The port will have nine container terminals, each of 1,000 meters length; four multipurpose berths; four liquid cargo berths; a Ro-Ro berth; a coastal cargo berth and a Coast Guard berth. The project involves reclamation of 1,448 Ha in offshore areas and construction of 10.14 km of breakwater, container/cargo storage areas.