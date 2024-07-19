JNPA contributes Rs 3.5 cr towards education at EMRS as part of CSR initiative

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) signed an MoU and extended financial support to Kalyan-based CDROME Education Society that will implement Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Maharashtra in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship & Rural Development Centre (ERDC) - IIT Ropar. The cheque was handed over to the Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais by JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh on July 17 at Raj Bhavan.

Emphasising on JNPA’s philosophy of being a socially responsible organisation, Wagh stated, “The Ministry of Tribal Affairs had requirements to improve the quality of education provided to students at the EMRS and we are more delighted to fulfil these requirements as part of our CSR initiative. This project will technologically upgrade the EMRS’ to provide a better education and learning system to the tribal students. With JNPA’s contribution, this project will help provide quality education in 38 EMRS’ in Maharashtra.”

Under the project, a total of 1,000 computers will be installed, 76 tablets will be provided to teachers, and a psychometric test, mental health support, career counselling, and mentorship programme for students of 10th and 12th standards, as well as teacher’s training, will be undertaken in EMRS. Around 2,000 tribal students will benefit from this project.

The Governor had commended the social initiatives of JNPA during the 35th anniversary celebration function held recently. From health-related initiatives to women empowerment through health camps to vocational training, JNPA has carried out several initiatives over the years under the CSR activity. Educationally empowering the youth has always been at the forefront of JNPA’s CSR policy.

Aligning with this, JNPA is also coming up with Vadhvan Port Skilling Programme for the youth of Vadhvan and nearby villages. JNPort in association with various organizations like Brihanmumbai Custom Brokers Association and Central Institute of Fisheries Education have already conducted training programs on employment opportunities in Customs Clearance Services besides fish processing and other sectors.