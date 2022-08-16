Navi Mumbai: JNPA celebrates 76th Independence Day

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day with enthusiasm and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at its core. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India.The celebration started with flag hoisting by Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA in the presence of Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, CISF officials and HODs, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the Independence Day ceremony, Sethi said, “As we celebrate our Independence Day, in last one year we at JNPA organized several events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that highlighted the various achievements and actions taken by us in contributing to add glory to the nation in different aspects. Since independence India’s port and the maritime sector have played a pivotal role in the nation’s growing economy and J N Port has been contributing to it for 33 years. Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day, may we as India’s best performing Port take the nation’s grandeur to even greater heights globally in the days to come.”

Later, he also felicitated Sister Ujwala Nikhalje and Sister Sushma Mhatre working at JNPA Hospital for being at the forefront of the vaccination drive in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.