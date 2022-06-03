Navi Mumbai: ITAS holds football tournament 2022

Photo: File Image

The International Trainers Academy of Sports (ITAS) in association with the Thane District football Association (TDFC) is conducting a football tournament. At present, the league matches of ITAS Football 2022, are being played at the turf of Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex (RTISC) in Ulwe.

League matches of the tournament began on May 28, and the final will be held on June 11, 2022. ITAS has been providing training to budding talents.

Ulwe, a developing node of Navi Mumbai is also emerging as a new destination for sportspersons, especially for budding talents. A football tournament is currently underway and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the participating team and spectators.

“ITAS has started Football Cup 2022 at the RTISC turf at sector 16 in Ulwe. The tournament has been registered with the Thane District Football Association under AIFF and will be organised every year,” said Kartar Singh Arora, Director and Coach at ITAS.

He said that they are also running training programmes for school students where they are given specialised training to prepare them for bigger tournaments and competitions.

“ITAS Team has been consistently promoting sports activities like football, cricket, and various other sports in and around Raigad district for the last three years,” added Kartar.