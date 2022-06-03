Thane: Panic among citizens after unclaimed bag found under tree in front of TMC headquarters

Photo: File Image

A panic like situation among the citizens was created when an unclaimed bag was found under a tree in front of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Headquarters at gate number two earlier in the day on June 3.

Soon after receiving the information about the unclaimed bag, TMC regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team along with Naupada Police personnel, Thane Nagar Police personnel, Bomb Squad and Dog Squad, and Fire Brigade personnel, reached the spot to control the situation.

"When we received information about the unclaimed bag in front of TMC headquarters soon our team reached the spot. The bag was inspected at the spot with the help of a bomb disposal team and a dog, and after ensuring that there was no danger, the delivery bag of the company 'Fresh to Home' was handed over to the Naupada police personnel by the team of the disaster management cell, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant informed.

"The situation was brought under control. We have also appealed to the citizens not to panic in situations like these," Sawant added.