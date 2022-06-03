Navi Mumbai: De-addiction campaign held in Belapur

A de-addiction campaign was organised on World No Tobacco Day, at sector 11 in Belapur Bhavan | FPJ photo

A de-addiction campaign was organised on World No Tobacco Day, at sector 11 in Belapur Bhavan jointly by zone 1 of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Social Development Department, Belapur ward Office and Maharashtra State Narcotics Board.

As part of the campaign, a poster exhibition was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner of Belapur ward, Mitali Sancheti,

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that by 2030, about 100 billion people, worldwide will die from tobacco-related diseases if tobacco addiction is not stopped. Sancheti said it could be 40 percent of people in the age group of 20 to 30 years.

"Everyone needs to be determined to stay away from tobacco, given that it is harmful to the health and future generation of the country," stressed Sancheti. Officers and employees present on the occasion took an oath.

Maharashtra is the first state to formulate a de-addiction policy in the year 2011 and in the Diamond Jubilee year of the state of Maharashtra in 2022, the Municipal Corporation and the Government of Maharashtra should take a step toward a de-addiction Maharashtra, appealed Palghar District Organizer Milind Rupchand Patil.

