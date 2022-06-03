Navi Mumbai: NGO to conduct number of activities on World Environment Day

Representative Image | Pixabay

A city-based NGO, Jayashree Foundation in association with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold a number of various activities on World Environment Day 2022, June 5. As part of the event, tree plantation will also be carried out.

In order to maintain greenery and spread the message of saving the environment, fifteen trees will be planted at Jewel's on Navi Mumbai in Nerul followed by a plastic upcycling workshop by a private company.

A senior founder member of the Foundation said that apart from tree plantation which is common on the occasion of World Environment Day, we will hold a workshop that will be beneficial for everyone throughout the year.

In addition, the foundation will plant trees at T.S Chanakya. “With an abundance of space at T.S Chanakya, we can plant a maximum number of trees there. However, at Jewel's, we have space constraints so we will continue at T.S Chanakya”, said the member. The NMMC will be providing tree saplings.