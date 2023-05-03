 Navi Mumbai: Iqbal Qazi wins Panvel Education Society election 3rd time in a row
The panel of Iqbal Qazi won in this triennial election. Now the panel will look after the work of the Panvel Education Society from 2023-2026.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Iqbal Qazi wins Panvel Education Society election 3rd time in a row | Sourced Photo

Social activist and former president Iqbal Qazi panel has won the election of Panvel Education Society. In the election, Iqbal Qazi secured his seat for the third time in a row with 808 votes.

The election process of the Panvel Education Society was conducted with great enthusiasm. The panel of Iqbal Qazi won in this triennial election. Now the panel will look after the work of the Panvel Education Society from 2023-2026.

Iqbal Qazi emerged victorious because of hiw radical changes

President Qazi has brought radical changes to the Panvel Education Society. Qazi has executed a number of works for a better future for poor students at the grassroots level. In recognition of his work, he emerged victorious in the election.

Panvel Education Society's works

The Panvel Education Society is providing education to around 4000 children without any fees. In addition, digital education has been started in three schools and qualified teachers were recruited in the school.

