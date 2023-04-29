Panvel: PMC observes Earth Week with Pillai College; conducts youth conclave | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) observed the Earth Week from April 22 and April 28 the 'Majhi Vasundhara’ campaign.' During the week, the civic body, in collaboration with the Pillai College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (PCACS), Panvel conducted a Youth Climate Conclave program on April 26 with the theme 'Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection” in association with UNICEF, Nehru Yuva Sanghatan, and Infinity Foundation.

A sensor-based dustbin made by the students of Pillai College was also showcased on the occasion. Later, students took an oath for environment conservation and protection.

Deputy Commissioner's observation

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde said, "The desire of the man is increasing. Therefore, the climate is changing. The government is trying to protect the environment through the campaign 'Majhi Vasundhara.'

The campaign was first launched in Maharashtra on October 2. Under this campaign, emphasis is placed on developing and protecting the five elements of earth, water, air, sky and fire. In the future, this program can be implemented across the country. PMC is also emphasising developing each of these five elements