 Panvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day

Panvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day

Dr Anand Gosavi advised residents to take preventive measures against Malaria by avoiding domestic water wells, tanks, and barrels, cleaning and drying mats and water pots at least once a week, disposing of household scraps and useless tires, and keeping coolers clean.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Panvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day | Sourced Photo

A rally was organised by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to observe the World Malaria Day on April 25. All civic primary health centres participated in the rally to create awareness on how to prevent the spread of malaria.

The rally focused on the dangerous Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria, and Aedes mosquitoes that cause Chikungunya and Dengue.

Read Also
Panvel: In MahaRERA auction of properties, 30% more recovery achieved than stipulated amount
article-image

Rally saw participation of CMHO

The rally saw the participation of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, medical officers, health nurses, superintendents, multipurpose health workers, and Asha workers. They displayed placards with slogans such as 'Bite is small, disease is big,' and distributed malaria awareness leaflets to the public.

Malaria rally

During the rally, health workers took a pledge to ensure that malaria cases do not occur in all civil primary health centres and the municipal node.

Dr Anand Gosavi advised residents to take preventive measures against Malaria by avoiding domestic water wells, tanks, and barrels, cleaning and drying mats and water pots at least once a week, disposing of household scraps and useless tires, and keeping coolers clean. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 1 dead, 20 injured as bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway near Panvel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elgar Parishad Case: SC orders Gautam Navlakha to pay ₹8 lakh for police protection

Elgar Parishad Case: SC orders Gautam Navlakha to pay ₹8 lakh for police protection

Navi Mumbai: FDA seizes mangoes ripened artificially from APMC

Navi Mumbai: FDA seizes mangoes ripened artificially from APMC

Panvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day

Panvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches Mauritius; will unveil Shivaji statue today

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches Mauritius; will unveil Shivaji statue today

Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu

Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu