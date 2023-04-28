Panvel: PMC holds rally on World Malaria Day | Sourced Photo

A rally was organised by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to observe the World Malaria Day on April 25. All civic primary health centres participated in the rally to create awareness on how to prevent the spread of malaria.

The rally focused on the dangerous Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria, and Aedes mosquitoes that cause Chikungunya and Dengue.

Rally saw participation of CMHO

The rally saw the participation of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, medical officers, health nurses, superintendents, multipurpose health workers, and Asha workers. They displayed placards with slogans such as 'Bite is small, disease is big,' and distributed malaria awareness leaflets to the public.

Malaria rally

During the rally, health workers took a pledge to ensure that malaria cases do not occur in all civil primary health centres and the municipal node.

Dr Anand Gosavi advised residents to take preventive measures against Malaria by avoiding domestic water wells, tanks, and barrels, cleaning and drying mats and water pots at least once a week, disposing of household scraps and useless tires, and keeping coolers clean.