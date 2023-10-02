Navi Mumbai: Income Tax Department, NGOs Conduct Mangroves Clean-up Drive As Part Of 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023'

On the occasion of the 154th Gandhi Jayanti, Environment Life Foundation in collaboration with the Income Tax Department of Mumbai, and Swachha Vasundhara Abhiyaan with Drive Partner Mangrove Foundation organized a Mega Mangroves Clean-up drive for "Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023" on October 1st, 2023. Around 300 volunteers participated in this event, and together successfully removed approximately 2 tonnes of waste from the mangroves.

Bollywood actors participated

Bollywood actors, Rajkumar Rao and Sunil Grover also joined the drive and shared their views, “We extend our gratitude to the renowned actors for their inspirational words which motivated young participants to join in this cleanup initiative and protect our natural environment,” said Dharmesh Barai, founder of Environment Life Foundation.

Bollywood actors, Rajkumar Rao and Sunil Grover also joined the Mega Mangroves Clean-up drive. | Amit Srivastava

He added that they also conveyed their special thanks to the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax- Shri. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax- Smt. Jahanab Akhtar, Commissioner of Income Tax- Shri. Vinay Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax- Shri. Saurabh Deshpande, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax and Shri. Anand Raj for their support and logistic assistance in making this clean-up drive possible.

The drive was supported by NMMC and Lions club Belapur and AC Patil COE NSS and Terna medical College volunteers. This collaborative effort reflects our shared commitment to environmental conservation and it serves as an example of what can be achieved when communities come together for a common cause. Let us continue to work hand in hand to protect and preserve our environment for future generations.

