Navi Mumbai: Over 1.28 Lakh Citizens Take Part For 1 Hour In 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Initiative | Amit Srivastava FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Renowned Musician Padmashri Shankar Mahadevan, the brand ambassador of Swachh Navi Mumbai Mission, sang the jingle 'Nishchay Kela, Number Pehla' and actively participated in a special cleanliness campaign organized with hundreds of senior citizens at central Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi under the initiative 'Swachhata Hi Seva'.

Several Civic Officials Present During The Cleanliness Drive

On this occasion, Mr Mahadevan along with Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, Belapur MLA Mandatai Mhatre, NMMC Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Commissioner Mrs Sujata Dhole and Mr. Vijay Kumar Mhasal, State Director of Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan of Maharashtra Government Mr. Navnath Vath, NMMC Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, City Engineer Shri. Dr. Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Shriram Pawar, former corporator Sampath Shewale along with other officers, employees and senior citizens were present in large numbers.

Navi Mumbai: Over 1.28 Lakh Citizens Take Part For 1 Hour In 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Initiative | Amit Srivastava FPJ

The drive was carried out at 267 places across the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, and Mini Sea Shore Juhugaon Chowpatty area of Sector 9 Vashi. “More than 1,28 lakh citizens participated in cleanliness drives in Navi Mumbai at 267 places decided by NMMC such as schools, colleges, parks, stations, depots, markets, health centers, drain areas, waste places and other government and private offices, societies and institutions,” said an official from NMMC.