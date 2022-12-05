Navi Mumbai: Illegal Seawoods church razed days after BJP objection

File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Two days after the state president of BJP's Mahila Morcha, Ms Chitra Wagh met the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar regarding the illegal church in Seawoods, the anti-encroachment department of the civic body and CIDCO demolished the church on Friday. Constructed illegally on plot number 29 in Sector 48 of Seawoods, the church was demolished in the presence of heavy police security, with the use of heavy machinery including JCB backhoe loaders.

According to NMMC officials, there were still some residents living on the premises which caused a delay in taking action. The two women and a man were shifted to an alternate accommodation early this week.

The pastor of the church has already been arrested by the NRI coastal police for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls given shelter in the church, with multiple cases registered against him.

