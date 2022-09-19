Navi Mumbai: Husband, contract killer arrested in Panvel for wife's murder

Photo: Representative Image

In a startling revelation, the Khandeshwar police arrested two persons, including the husband in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old woman outside the Panvel railway station on Thursday (Sept 15) night.

As per the police the husband had hired a contract killer for his wife's murder. The conspiracy was planned by the husband, his girlfriend, and three to four more people.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka Devratsingh Rawat was a resident of Mahalaxmi City at Vihighar in Panvel. The murder took place when she was returning home from work and was attacked by an unidentified person. The accused stabbed a knife at her throat and fled, leaving the knife behind. According to police, the injuries were grievous and she died on the spot.

The police had earlier informed that the deceased was married and belonged to a middle-class family working in Thane at a digital marketing company, and her routine was the same every day while returning home.

According to the police, apart from the husband and his girlfriend, at least three to four more people are involved in the crime. The police informed that they would reveal more details in a press conference which is likely to take place Tuesday.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified person.

