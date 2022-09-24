Navi Mumbai: Green, blue, black umbrellas spread the message of cleanliness on Parsik Hill

Segregation of waste into wet, dry and household hazardous forms at the source is an important aspect of solid waste management. In accordance with this, public awareness is being continuously created among the citizens by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The 'Indian Swachhta League' has been announced during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav from September 17 to October 2 by the Central Government and the city of Navi Mumbai has enthusiastically participated in it. 'Youth Versus Garbage' is the tagline of this initiative and various programs have been organized by NMMC to emphasize the participation of youth in cleanliness work.

One of the innovative activities was conducted at Parsik Hill in Belapur. More than 100 youths and citizens like NSS students from Tilak College and SK College in CBD Belapur and SIES College in Nerul as well as representatives of Parsik Hill Association participated and spread the message of cleanliness.

While conveying the waste segregation message, umbrellas of different colours were used innovatively keeping in mind the current rainy season. Wet waste in green bins, dry waste in blue bins and household hazardous waste in black bins were showcased by youths and citizens holding green, blue and black umbrellas and presented the importance of waste sorting through human chains in different ways. Similarly, plastic waste was collected by carrying out cleanliness drives in the Parsik Hill area.