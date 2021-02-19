Navi Mumbai: Golfers from Mumbai and Pune to showcase their talent at first edition of CIDCO Masters Cup 2021

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will hold the first edition of the CIDCO Masters Cup 2021 on February 20 at its Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. Tennis legend Leander Paes and golfers associated with various golf clubs of the Mumbai and Pune region like the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC), Willingdon Golf Club, Oxford Gulf Resort, Poona Golf Club, US Club, and Golden Swan are expected to participate in the tournament.
At present, the KVGC has 9 holes golf course which will be expanded to 18 holes golf course. In addition, there is also a plan of developing a country club with modern facilities which will be unveiled. There will be live streaming of the unveiling ceremony and the golf tournament on CIDCO’s social media.
Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “We are delighted about the first edition of the CIDCO Masters Cup 2021. With recent developments and proposed ambitious projects, Kharghar is emerging as an ideal destination for future high-class residential and commercial needs. Similarly, the Kharghar node is looking forward to become a sports hub in the future. The event will also unveil the plan for the expansion of KVGC to a full-fledged 18 holes golf course with all modern amenities to conduct commercial tournaments and stimulate international tourism.”
Kharghar, being the most modern node of Navi Mumbai is experiencing various developments in it and surroundings like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Metro, Corporate Park, Housing schemes with Transit-Oriented Development, Kharghar Hills Plateau, etc. This will make it an ideal node equipped with residential, commercial, transit, and cultural facilities.
Similarly, Kharghar will surely gain global repute due to Kharghar Valley Golf Course and Centre of Excellence.
CIDCO envisaged the Kharghar Valley Golf Course, build on 52 hectares, as a medium that will boost the country’s tourism by serving as a venue for prestigious competitive events on the national and international golfing calendars.
Also, it will influence the standard of living of people. With the serene atmosphere and excellent topographical beauty, this picturesque and attractive tract of land is an ideal location for golf.
It houses CIDCO Magnum-Opus Golf and Country Club, a 9 - hole international standard golf course of par 72 and 7,137 yards.