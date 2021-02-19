Navi Mumbai: Golfers from Mumbai and Pune to showcase their talent at first edition of CIDCO Masters Cup 2021

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “We are delighted about the first edition of the CIDCO Masters Cup 2021. With recent developments and proposed ambitious projects, Kharghar is emerging as an ideal destination for future high-class residential and commercial needs. Similarly, the Kharghar node is looking forward to become a sports hub in the future. The event will also unveil the plan for the expansion of KVGC to a full-fledged 18 holes golf course with all modern amenities to conduct commercial tournaments and stimulate international tourism.”

Kharghar, being the most modern node of Navi Mumbai is experiencing various developments in it and surroundings like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Metro, Corporate Park, Housing schemes with Transit-Oriented Development, Kharghar Hills Plateau, etc. This will make it an ideal node equipped with residential, commercial, transit, and cultural facilities.

Similarly, Kharghar will surely gain global repute due to Kharghar Valley Golf Course and Centre of Excellence.