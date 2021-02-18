Navi Mumbai: NMMC presents Rs 2.7 crores surplus budget, with focus on health, education and e-governance

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday presented a Rs 4,825 crores estimated budget for the financial year 2021-22 with a surplus of Rs 2.7 crores after spending Rs 4822.3 crores. The civic body has an opening balance of Rs 1627.42 crores from the revised budget of the financial year 2020-21.

The civic body has not proposed any kinds of taxes for the financial year 2021-22, as reported by the FPJ.

Property tax being the major source of revenue, the civic body has estimated to collect Rs 600 crores during the financial year. The property tax collection severely affected during 2020-21 due to the COVID pandemic. In addition, the civic body estimated to receive Rs 1,401 crores as local body tax of GST from the state government. The civic administration also estimated to get Rs 505 crores from various grants from the state and central government.

During the financial year 2021-22, the civic body is expected to start around 40 MLD tertiary treatment of sewage water which will be supplied in TTC Industrial area and a revenue of around Rs 15 is expected.

In the budget, civic administration stresses on health, environment, education, and beautification of the city. While there is no separate budget for the COVID-19, the civic body has increased the overall health budget by 10.35 percent to Rs 499.41 crores. It includes Rs 20 crores for a medical college at the civic hospital in Vashi.

Similarly, the education department will get 5.96% more funds during the financial year. A total of Rs 287.72 crores has been proposed. The civic body will conduct a Learning Outcome Survey of civic schools and based on the report, teachers will be given specific training. The civic body will also stress e-learning and the availability of masks, sanitizer, thermal gun, oximeter in schools. In addition, the civic body has proposed Rs 127 crores for e-governance.

A special budget of Rs 98 crores has been proposed for the flyover to tide over traffic congestion at strategic locations in the city.