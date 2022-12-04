Navi Mumbai: Goldcrest High School organizes Farmers’ Market

Goldcrest High School organizes Farmers’ Market |

Navi Mumbai: Goldcrest High, Vashi, Navi Mumbai organised a Farmers’ market in association with 21 Organic and with the support of SHARAN to create awareness in the local communities about ‘Fair trade.’ The Farmers’ Market was organised by the students of the school and it was inaugurated by Sanjay Mukharjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

Fairtrade aims to enable organic farmers to get a fair price for their produce by connecting them directly to the local community eager to buy fresh, healthy, and organically grown fruits and vegetables.

Mr Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Secretary, Manjara Charitable Trust and Mrs. Aditi Amit Deshmukh Head, Goldcrest Group of Schools welcomed the dignitaries to the school.

On the occasion, Thane MP Ratan Vichare, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, Municipal Commissionr Rajesh Narvekar, police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh and Thane collector Ashok Shingare, were present.

“Initiatives like these are extremely important for farmers as well as Manjara Charitable Trust. Goldcrest High, Vashi will continuously take efforts to create such opportunities time and again so that farmers and customers are directly connected to create a better Fairtrade channel. Today is the inauguration of a long-standing initiative that will not only promote Fair Trade but also create awareness about organic farming in the local communities. The Farmers’ Market will be organised every Friday at Goldcrest High, Vashi.” said Mr Amit Deshmukh.

“The Farmers’ Market organised by the students of Goldcrest High, Vashi supported by 21 Organic aims to involve the local farmers and community members to raise awareness about Fairtrade. The farmers can come and interact with their buyers, which allows them to obtain a fair price for their produce. The people can come and shop as per their needs but the objective is also to sensitise children regarding the practices of conscious farming. They need to learn and experience things on their own and make it a part of their lives,” mentioned Mrs Aditi Deshmukh, Founder, 21 Organic and Head of Goldcrest Group of Schools.