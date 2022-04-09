Navi Mumbai: GIS survey with drones for land ownership to start in Panvel taluka from April 10

The GIS survey for land assessment and digitization of properties in gaothan villages (old villages) in Panvel taluka will start from Sunday. The GIS surveys will be carried out by drones under the supervision of Survey of India, the national mapping agency of the country under the Min of Science and Technology.

Before Independence, the British regime had omitted to survey the gaothan areas of villages (old villages in urban areas) where people resided. However, the houses were constructed without any property card or dimensions. The development of such properties fails to get financial support like bank loans because there is no authentic information about the property owner.



A senior official from Raigad district collectorate said that this is the reason why the city survey is carried out in such gaothan areas. “The property will be indexed and based on the gram panchayat authentication, the property owner is decided. The property card thus prepared is given to the property holder,” said the official, adding that the whole exercise is also called the ownership scheme of the property.

According to officials, the mapping work will start with marking of boundaries of villages with lime. “Initially, the marking of boundaries and properties will be done with lime on April 10,” said the official, adding that the drone survey will be carried out from Karnala village from April 11.

“Drone survey will be pivotal to fix locations of village boundaries, canals, canal limits and roads in these villages. The survey will help in issuing property cards and likely to increase the property tax collection of gram panchayats,” said the official.

According to officials, the drone use makes the task of identifying the properties much faster. “By using a drone, one village can be covered in a day, whereas physical verification would have taken at least 15 days,” said the official.



Once the property of the owner is demarcated and captured by drones, it is examined by the Survey of India for its final approval. Later, the administration starts issuing property cards to the landowners.

