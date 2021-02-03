SRA plans biometric survey using GIS map for slum hutments

Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on Wednesday has invited request for proposal (RFP) for the empanelment of agencies for conducting door-to-door biometric enabled slum hutment survey using GIS map for SRA Mumbai.

The bidders are expected to submit their RFP by February 24 while the date of opening of pre-qualification proposals will be February 26. This is as per SRA’s objective to plan and create environment friendly model urban settlements with full-fledged physical and social infrastructure to meet residential needs of slum dwellers. SRA seeks the services of a reputed IT company for conducting the proposed survey.

According to RFP, SRA intends to engage competent agencies under GIS enabled door to door field survey of slum huts spread across Mumbai city, Mumbai suburb using biometric enabled tablet devices to fetch Aadhaar data on real time. ‘’The successful bidder (s) will work on web application and mobile application used for survey, developed by SRA. As per the assessment, there would be an approximate 16.24 lakh slum hut structure available in the project area which needs to be surveyed at present,’’ the RFP said.

Bidders may visit SRA on its prior approval and understand these requirements in detail. The successful bidder (s) shall undertake system requirement specification to freeze the exact scope of software applications as required for the project. Further, the successful bidder (s) will have to use the high resolution imagery captured at the site for creation of the Geo Referenced Base Map of the slum huts. The photo geometry/ortho mosaic data captured should allow SRA to clearly identify visually with geographical coordinates the tenement and measure dimensions of each slum huts as required.

The successful bidder(s) shall be responsible to digitize the slum cluster boundaries using provided satellite imagery of year 2000 and 2011.