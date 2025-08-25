 Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Launches Special Aarti Collection Booklet With Eco-Friendly Awareness
Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released a special Aarti Collection booklet combining traditional prayers with messages of cleanliness and environmental awareness.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
NMMC launches Ganeshotsav Aarti Collection booklet promoting eco-friendly celebrations | X - @NMMConline

Booklet Features Traditional Prayers & Green Practices

The foldable booklet, unveiled by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde at the civic headquarters, features aartis of Lord Ganesha, Shiva, Goddess, Vitthal, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, and the prayer “Ghalin Lotangan.”

On the reverse side, it highlights eco-friendly practices through illustrations—such as waste segregation, using clay instead of Plaster of Paris idols, eco-friendly decorations, cloth bags over plastic, and composting floral offerings.

Launch in Presence of Civic Officials

Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe, along with senior civic officials, were present at the launch.

Distribution Across City & Schools

NMMC officials said the booklet will be distributed across the city, including through school students, and promoted widely on social media to encourage citizens to celebrate a clean and plastic-free Ganeshotsav.

