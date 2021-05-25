Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where you can take second dose of Covishield on May 26

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on May 26. The vaccination centres shall be open only for those who are due to take the second dose of Covishield. Covaxin shall not be administered at any of the centers.

Additionally, no drive-in vaccination will take place either, the civic body informed.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center for the second dose, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.