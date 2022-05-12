Navi Mumbai: From automated high speed cameras to rumblers, NMMC to take measures to prevent accidents on Palm Beach Road

In order to prevent accidents on the Palm Beach Road, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will install automated high speed cameras at black spots to check vehicles’ speed and intimate the police control room for speedy action against the violators. In addition, signboards with Accidents Prone messages will be put up at black spots along the road.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the City Engineer Sanjay Desai and Traffic DCP Purshottam Karad held on Wednesday. Last week, two persons died while one received severe injuries after their car hit the safety barriers and jumped at the divider. The high speed of the car is believed to be the reason for the accident.

The Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai is one of the preferred routes for motorists. However, fatal accidents at regular intervals are a matter of concern. In the past both, NMMC and the traffic department have taken a number of measures to reduce the number of accidents. However, after a pause, fatal accidents are still reported.

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar also discussed the issue in-depth with the traffic department to take necessary measures on a priority basis.

During the discussion, it was found that the stretch at Moraj Circle Sanpada, Akshar Signal, TS Chanakya, and Sarsole Signal are the four most accident-prone spots or black spots on Palm Beach Road.

In the past, the civic body had already carried out a survey by IIT Bombay and taken the necessary suggested measures. Despite all measures, accidents continue to be reported on Palm Beach Road and one of the main reasons is driving vehicles at a high speed.

According to the civic body, the automated high speed cameras will record vehicles crossing the speed limit and inform the police control room. Civic chief Bangar directed the engineering department to install state-of-the-art cameras with automatic high speed detection at the major blackspots on Palm Beach Road as speed guns have a limit on the number of vehicles to be recorded. “This will keep a close watch on the speed limit of the vehicles and the vehicles violating the speed will be registered in the automatic police control room and they will be penalized through e-challan,” said Bangar. Similarly, jumping red signal violations and number plate detection will be carried out through CCTV cameras being installed at various places on Palm Beach and action will be taken against the drivers violating the rules.

Bangar also asked the traffic department to suggest a stretch to install rumblers to control speed of vehicles

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:43 PM IST