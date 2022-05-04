Navi Mumbai: Two die, one injured after car crashes with safety barrier along Palm beach road

Two persons died while one injured grievously after the car in which were travelling hit the safety barrier and an electric pole then crossed the divider along the Palm Beach road early morning on May 4. They were going towards Belapur from Vashi when the accident took place.

Police said that incident took place around 3.30 am between Akshar Building and NRI complex along the Palm Beach Road. Passersby brought two of them outside the car and informed the police.

However, the leg of one of them sitting on the front seat was struck and he could only be brought outside the car with the help of Nerul fire brigade.

The two deceased were identified as Shreyas Thosar and Harshal. Police said that the third one who was driving the car identified as Nitin Mathew has been admitted in NMMC’s Vashi hospital and his condition is serious.

Ravindra Patil said that they are in the age group of 25 to 32 years and they were going towards Belapur from Vashi. “Since two of them died and the third one is not in a condition to talk, we could not get much details about them,” said Patil. He added that the condition of Mathew is also serious.

Meanwhile police have registered a case of rash driving against Mathew under sections IPC 279, 304-A, 338, 427 and section 184 of the Motor vehicle act.

