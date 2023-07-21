Navi Mumbai: Former LoP At PMC Visits Irshalwadi, Extends Help To Landslide Victims; Visuals Surface |

Navi Mumbai: Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation, visited the landslide-hit area of Irshalwadi and extended his condolences to the affected families. At least 16 villagers died and many others feared to be trapped inside the debris.

Help Extended By Charitable Trust

The J.M. Mhatre Charitable Trust has provided essential support to the administration in their relief work. Additionally, the N.D.R.F team, police personnel, and social workers are arranging food and shelter facilities at the Shree Kshetra Panchayat Temple in Nadhal to ensure proper care for those involved in the relief operations.

Navi Mumbai: Former LoP At PMC Visits Irshalwadi, Extends Help To Landslide Victims; Visuals Surface |

Helplines Issued For Assistance

Mhatre urged people to contact 8334050505 or 8796639665 for any further assistance they may require during this challenging time. The situation remains critical, and efforts are ongoing to rescue those trapped and provide necessary aid to the affected individuals and their families.

