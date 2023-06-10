Navi Mumbai: Five “Munna Bhai's” Booked For Submitting Fake Certificates To Bag Job.

Representative Image

Five more aspirants have been booked for submitting fake documents to secure jobs in the recently held recruitment drive to fill various posts in the state police force. However, none of them have been arrested so far. The process to recruit a total of 996 personnel including 986 police constables and 10 constable drivers for the MBVV Police Commissionerate began on 2, January.

50 and 21 posts were kept reserved for parallel reservations under the project-affected and earthquake-affected people category, respectively. While a total of 73,221 applications including 60,989 from male and 12,232 female aspirants were received for the police constable’s job, 1,237 applicants including 1,196 male and 41 female aspirants were in fray for the constable driver posts, officials said.

Five accused booked after scrutiny

The accused identified as-Akash Atmaram Daifode, Rahul Eknath Rathod, Shrikant Hanumanth Navle, Vishal Vishnu Waghmode and Rahul Baban Pawar had applied under the parallel reservation quota from various districts across the state. Notably, they were among the 996 successful aspirants who had cleared their physical and written examinations. However, during scrutiny of documents (which is the final stage before the new recruits are sent for a training session), the certificates which the accused had submitted to qualify under the parallel reservation quota for project and quake affected people turned out to be fake and fabricated.

Individual FIR's registered against all five accused

Following confirmations from the concerned district rehabilitation officers, individual FIR’s under sections 419, 420, 467, 468,471 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused aspirants at the Kashimira police station on Friday. Similar offences were registered against five aspirants from Dhule and Beed on 2, June. Out of the 12,127 eligible candidates including 8,858 male and 3,269 females, only 9,999 (7721 male and 2278 female) registered their presence for the examinations, while 2,218 candidates remained absent. The examination process for the mega recruitment drive is divided into two parts—physical and written tests of 50 marks and 100 marks respectively.