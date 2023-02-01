No pre-arrest bail for ‘fake’ documents of Thane building

Representative Photo |

The Thane sessions court has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of the office-bearers of Jagmata housing society in Kolbad in a case of filing forged documents to obtain the building’s conveyance deed. As per the complaint filed by the landowner, they had allegedly submitted ‘fake’ building permit, occupancy certificate, completion certificate, certificate of three architects, its map, title certificate and false residential address of the owner with the Deputy Registrar, Sub-Registrar and the Revenue departments of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

