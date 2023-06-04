Police recruitment in MBVV: Five aspirants booked for submitting fake documents

The Kashimira police have filed cases against five individuals for submitting fraudulent documents during the recent recruitment drive to fill various positions in the state police force. Each accused aspirant has been charged under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC. However, no arrests have been made thus far. The recruitment process aimed to hire a total of 996 personnel, including 986 police constables and 10 constable drivers for the MBVV police commissionerate. The drive commenced on January 2.

Accused cleared physical and written examinations

As part of the recruitment, 50 and 21 posts were reserved for project-affected and earthquake-affected individuals, respectively. A total of 73,221 applications were received, with 60,989 coming from male candidates and 12,232 from female candidates for the police constable positions. For the constable driver posts, 1,237 applications were received, including 1,196 from male candidates and 41 from female candidates. Among the successful aspirants who cleared the physical and written examinations were the accused individuals: Feroze Jehangir Pinjari (29) from Dhule, Amol Chandu Dipke (29) from Hingoli, Tukaram Anna Nairale (27), Kanifnath Kachru Pakhre (25), and Chandrakant Sarjerao Hindule (26), all three from Beed.

Certificates submitted by accused found to be counterfeit

During the document verification stage, which is the final step before new recruits undergo training, it was discovered that the certificates submitted by the accused under the parallel reservation quota for project and earthquake-affected people were counterfeit. Following confirmation from the district rehabilitation officers in Beed and Dhule, an official complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station on Saturday. Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam of the Kashimira police station stated, "We are currently conducting further investigations into the case, and arrests will be made soon."

Out of the 12,127 eligible candidates (8,858 male and 3,269 female), only 9,999 individuals (7,721 male and 2,278 female) appeared for the examinations, while 2,218 candidates were absent. The examination process for this extensive recruitment drive consisted of two parts: physical tests accounting for 50 marks and written tests accounting for 100 marks.