Mira Bhayandar: ₹1000 bribe lands MBVV lady cop in ACB net

Just nine days after two clerks attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police were booked for demanding a bribe from a constable to clear the wage difference in accordance with the seventh pay commission and for processing medical bills, a lady personnel attached to the Virar police station was caught red-handed while taking a bribe from a complainant on Friday.
The accused woman police constable has been identified as Samiksha Mohite (51), and the bribe amounting to Rs. 1,500 was allegedly sought by her to settle a dispute between the complainant and his brother and avoid preventive action, despite them arriving at an amicable settlement in the non-cognizable complaint. After negotiations, the demand was scaled down to Rs. 1,000. However, the aggrieved party registered a complaint with the Palghar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Following verifications, the ACB team led by Police Inspector Swapan Biswas, under the instructions of Superintendent Sunil Lokhande, laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe money. An offense under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the tainted cop. Further investigations are ongoing.
