Mumbai: NMMT bus catches fire in Dombivali; none injured

Visuals from the spot | Amit Srivastava

Thane: A Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus caught fire on Thursday, January 19 at around 10 am at the Nagzari bus stop on the Khoni-Taloja road. Due to the alertness shown by the driver, around 25-30 passengers travelling in the bus were safely rescued and no one was injured in the incident.

The NMMT bus however, has been totally gutted in the fire.

The bus was travelling from Vashi towards Kalyan-Dombivali on Thursday morning. When the bus was on the Khoni-Taloja road smoke started emanating out from it near the Nagzari bus stop. Immediately the bus driver stopped the bus and asked all the passengers to get down. After the passengers, the bus driver and the conductor got down safely from the bus, it caught fire.

As there were companies and godowns on both sides of the road, there was an atmosphere of fear in the area for some time.

Senior officials from the NMMT department said, " The bus would have caught fire due to the short circuit. The bus was totally gutted in the fire in a short span of time. The driver immediately informed the Navi Mumbai fire brigade personnel. Firefighters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) immediately reached the spot and extinguished the fire."

The officer further added, "The seats and equipment of the bus got burnt in the fire. Passengers were taken to their desired destination by another bus. When the bus caught fire there was a traffic jam for around 20 minutes on this road as vehicles remained stationary on both sides of the road."

