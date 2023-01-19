Navi Mumbai: Former LoP Pritam Mhatre warns to intensify protest over PMC's property tax collection

Pritam Mhatre | Instagram/@pritamjmhatre

The plan to hold a protest march on January 20 against property tax collection by the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been put on hold due to the election code of conduct for the MLC election.

However, the former leader of the opposition, Pritam Mhatre, claimed that the municipal commissioner of PMC was assured to discuss the tax matter with the chief minister.

Mhatre warned that they would intensify their protest against the tax collection if a meeting with the chief minister did not take place.

At present, an indefinite protest is underway against the property tax collection by PMC in urban and rural areas.

A delegation met the municipal commissioner on January 18 to discuss this property tax wherein Mhatre along with Naina and Other Project Affected Committee members also attended the meeting.

According to Mhatre, the municipal commissioner said that he will organize a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after February 4, 2023.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)