Navi Mumbai: FIR registered against January 24 work stop agitation at Panvel airport site

The Panvel City police have registered a case against the organiser of work stop agitation at the Navi Mumbai International Airport site in Panvel on January 24. The case has been registered for breaking COVID protocols.

More than 10,000 villagers from 27 villages had assembled at the airport site near Dapoli village in Panvel amidst tight police security for a symbolic work-stopping.

Police had not given them permission for the assembly and protest due to rising number of COVID cases in the state.

Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police of zone 2 said that a case has been registered against members of All Party Action Committee under Epidemic Disease Act and Maharashtra police act and further investigation is being carried out by Panvel City police.

The APAC representatives had claimed thah their agitation was successful as there was no work at the airport site on January 24.

Navi Mumbai police har arranged a meeting between villagers and CIDCO to postpone the agitation. But the talks failed and villagers went ahead with their agitation to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil.

In order to avoid any untoward situation due to the assembly of a large number of villagers, more than 1200 personnel were deputed at the agitation site. “We deputed over 1200 police constables, 100 police sub-inspector, 30 senior police inspectors and police personnel from the state reserve police force to handle any situation,” said Patil.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST