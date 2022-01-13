Navi Mumbai Airport: Villagers vow to stop work on January 24, union minister Athawale joins protest

More than 3000 villagers from 27 villages assembled at the Bhumiputra Niradhar Parishad at Kolhekopar village near the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday to observe the birth anniversary of late socialist D B Patil. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was also present at the function.

Athawale said that the Republican Party of India supports the demand of villagers and the name of the proposed airport should be given after late D B Patil. He said that villagers will get justice and he will stand by them.

During the Bhumiputra Niradhar Parishad (Son of soil determination council), villagers and their representatives echoed that they would stop the ongoing work of the airport on January 24. Former MLC Ramseth Thakur said that he vowed that he would not allow the work on January 24 and take off any flight in the future if CIDCO and the state government do not address their demand.

Thakur said that around 15,000 villagers were supposed to take part in the function. However, due to the rising number of Covid cases and police permission, the number was brought down to only 1500. “Despite the request, around 3000 villagers attended the function. This shows that respect for Patil among villagers. CIDCO and the state government should respect the emotions of villagers for Late Patil and name the airport after him,” said Thakur.

Last year, the police had registered FIR against thousands of villagers for assembling without permission. Apart from All-Party Action Committee, 27 villagers have formed another group to put pressure on the state government to get their demand met.

During the Bhumiputra Niradhar Parishad, proposals regarding naming the airport, rehabilitation of villagers, and employment of PAPs in the upcoming airport project were passed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:13 PM IST