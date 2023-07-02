Navi Mumbai: Family Members Escape Unhurt After Plaster Of CIDCO-constructed House Falls In Seawoods

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: None of the family members was injured after the plaster in the bedroom of a CIDCO-constructed apartment fell in the wee hours on Sunday. They were all sleeping in the bedroom.

The incident happened at C41/3 in Gayatri Society, sector 48 in Seawoods. Sahu Bansode, the owner of the flat, said they were sleeping in the hall and the ceiling plaster fell in the bedroom.

“The incident took place around 2 am when my family was sleeping in the hall,” said Bansode.

The ground plus four-story building was constructed in 1998. Instances of plaster falling happen from time to time in CIDCO-constructed buildings. Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator, said that many of the buildings have become eligible for redevelopment.

"CIDCO stopped repair works from last year"

“The process of redevelopment is underway, and residents are understanding the process,” said Jadhav. He added that whenever instances of plaster falling are reported, they get repaired by CIDCO.

“From last year, CIDCO stopped repairs. When we protested, they repaired such buildings,” said Jadhav. He added that he would approach CIDCO for the work.

In January, a plaster-falling incident occurred at the residence of Mangesh Kawle of Dnyaneshwar Mauli Society in sector 48 in Seawoods. Fortunately, no one was injured.