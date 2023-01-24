Navi Mumbai: Ceiling plaster falls off in CIDCO-constructed building; no one injured

From time to time, residents living in CIDCO-constructed houses in different nodes in Navi Mumbai have complained regarding such incidents. | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: Residents living in CIDCO-constructed houses witnessed yet another plaster falling incident. A portion of a ceiling plaster came off and fell in a CIDCO-constructed house in Seawoods last week.

The incident took place at the residence of Mangesh Kawle who lives in Dnyaneshwar Mauli Society in sector 48 in Seawoods.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap.

15th such incident in CIDCO-constructed houses in last month

In the last month, it was the 15th such incident reported in CIDCO-constructed houses.

From time to time, residents living in CIDCO-constructed houses in different nodes in Navi Mumbai have complained regarding ceiling or plaster falling incidents.

As similar incidents in CIDCO-constructed houses have been repeatedly in the news, the question of reconstruction of the dilapidated CIDCO buildings has arisen. The local former BJP corporator Bharat Jadhav has raised the concern on several occasions.

Surprisingly, the engineering department of CIDCO had repaired the same building which saw a slab falling incident on Saturday.

Jadhav has demanded from the CIDCO administration to immediately repair the collapsed ceiling of Dnyaneshwar Mauli's flat.

The incident took place at the residence of Mangesh Kawle who lives in Dnyaneshwar Mauli Society in sector 48 in Seawoods. | Amit Srivastava

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)