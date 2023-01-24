WATCH: Mumbai Airport Customs seize USD 90,000, 2.5 kg gold concealed in books; two foreign nationals arrested

USD 90,000, 2.5 kg gold paste seized from two foreign nationals | Screengrab

On January 22 and 23, Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two foreign nationals in two separate cases and seized USD 90,000 concealed in pages of books and over 2.5 kg of gold in paste form respectively. Both the passengers have been arrested.

(More details awaited)

