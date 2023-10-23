Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists Raise Concern Over Untreated Water Flowing Into Thane Creek

Representational image | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists have written to the chief minister regarding untreated sewage water that has been flowing directly into Thane Creek daily for at least two weeks with the closure of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

A part of the land of the plant reportedly belongs to a villager and the villager opposed any activity on his land. Even the engineering department of NMMC confirmed the shutting down of the STP intermittently to NatConnect Foundation, an NGO.

However, the civic administration claimed that they are trying their best to resolve the issue and resume the operation of the plant.

NatConnect Director takes up issue with CM

NatConnect Director B N Kumar has now taken up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the Urban Development Department.

The normal operation of the STP project has been significantly impeded by a land dispute involving Ramdas Patil's ownership claim. Patil asserts that he has not received compensation from CIDCO for the land, leading to his decision to shut down the project. He also shows a letter that was sent by the then municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal to CIDCO to resolve the land dispute.

The environmental impact of untreated sewage water

Kumar has highlighted a pressing concern: the unmitigated flow of untreated sewage water into the creek, posing significant threats to marine life and biodiversity. He pointed out that the toxic sewage pollutants not only affect aquatic ecosystems but also jeopardize the health of those who consume fish and crabs caught from these contaminated waters. In light of this, Kumar made a direct plea to CM Shinde, urging a swift resolution to safeguard the environment.

Kumar, a longstanding resident of Navi Mumbai, emphasized that Ghansoli has emerged as a prominent real estate destination. It's disheartening to note that, despite the substantial commercial and residential developments in the area, CIDCO, in a tender floated by them in June last year, managed to secure a plot for over ₹3 lakh per square meter in Ghansoli. It raises questions about CIDCO's priorities as they continue to exert influence over open plots in Navi Mumbai, even though NMMC was established back in 1995.

