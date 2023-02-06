Navi Mumbai: MIDC to extend sewage pipeline to prevent effluent discharge into Kasadi river | File pic

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has floated a tender to shift a part of the existing 7.7-km-long pipeline of its Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) plant at Waghivali village (Taloja) and extend it by 3.3 km to release the treated effluent in the sea. Green activists claim the credit goes to five years of fighting for the cause.

As per the tender document, the existing pipeline has become more than 30 years old and there have been frequent instances of leakage of effluent into mangroves and creeks. Thus, there is a need to change the existing pipeline. In addition, now the pipeline will be laid around 2.5m deep into the creek waterbed to prevent any outside damage and effluent discharge.

PMC fighting against release of effluent into the Kasadi river

Arvind Mhatre, a former corporator of the Panvel Municipal Corporation who has been fighting against the release of effluent into the Kasadi river, says that the matter regarding the release of effluent into the river and others is currently at the Supreme Court, and the next hearing is scheduled on Feb 13. “In 2019, the national green tribunal (NGT) had ordered to upgrade a part of the CETP and to stop releasing effluent into Kasadi river,” said Mhatre. He added that the tender floated is mainly for extending the release point of treated effluent. According to Mhatre, the 3.3 km extension will help release the treated effluent into the deep sea.

In Sept 2019, the regional officer of MIDC had suggested to the then-executive engineer of MIDC Taloja that measures be undertaken to prevent effluent from being released into Kasadi river. The officer had also directed to ration the supply of water to industrial units so as to bring down the quantity of effluence for treatment at the CETP plant. A part of the CEPT was not functioning then and rationing of water will bring down effluent reaching the plant.

Mhatre said that the CETP plant has been upgraded and the shifting of pipeline and extension will make life easier for people living in Kalamboli, Kharghar and adjoining areas as there will be no more foul smell. Meanwhile, MIDC officials refused to comment as the matter is currently sub judice.

