Navi Mumbai: Eggs dearer by 20 % as demand soars 

Navi Mumbai: The price of eggs has shot up by around 20 per cent in the last month following a rise in demand, said traders from the city. The possibility of prices coming down in the next month is less as there is a trend of rising prices of eggs during winter and rainy seasons.

“Prices keep fluctuating every day. However, due to the rise in demand, the price has shot up,” said Jubair Ahmad, a trader from the Mafco market in Sanpada.

At present, the wholesale rate of eggs has reached upto Rs600 for 100 pieces or Rs70 to Rs72 for a dozen which was around Rs60 to Rs62 per dozen a month ago. The cost of a dozen in retail market is Rs 80 while in some places the price goes up to Rs90.

The daily demand for eggs in the MMR region is 80 to 90 lakh eggs, which keeps fluctuating. A rise in demand impacts the price. “The current demand will continue till Christmas next week followed by the New Year. The chance of price coming down is low,” said Ekvira Egg Trader from the Mafco market.

Egg is supplied to the city from various places to meet the demand. “The MMR receives eggs apart from Miraj in Sangli District, Gujarat, and Hyderabad,” said Ahmed.

However, traders say that the rise in the input cost has also increased the price. “Rise in prices of feed costs is one of the major reasons,” said Raju Shewale, President of Eggs Association Mumbai. He added that poultry feed constitutes mainly grains (maize, broken rice, bajra or wheat), soybean, groundnut or sunflower meals, among others. “Since many of the constituents are brought in from other states, their cost impacts the overall costs of poultry products,” he concluded.

