BMC Elections 2026 Results: Final Voter Turnout For Mumbai Polls OUT; 52.94% Mumbaikars Voted For Civic Body Contest; Numbers Below 2017

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Voter Turnout For Mumbai Polls OUT; 52.94% Mumbaikars Voted For Civic Body Contest; Number Below 2017 | File Pic

Mumbai: The final voter turnout for the polling in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which concluded on January 15, has been released. According to the data released by the civic body, out of the total 1.03 crore eligible voters in Mumbai, 52.94 per cent voted for the crucial 2026 BMC elections. While it was expected that voter participation would surpass the 2017 poll figures, the turnout remained below the benchmark.

Bhandup Recorded Highest Voter Turnout

According to data, ward number 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout with 64.53 per cent, while ward number 227 in south Mumbai's Colaba area reported the lowest turnout at 20.88 per cent.

The declaration of the final voter turnout was released after over 15 hours of polling. The election to the 227-member BMC was held after a long gap, making it a key political contest.

Voter Turnout In 2017 BMC Polls

In the 2017 BMC polls, Mumbai had recorded its highest voter turnout since 1992, with a total voting percentage of 55.28 per cent. According to reports, the voting turnout in 2012 was 44.75 per cent, 46.05 per cent in 2007, 42.05 per cent in 2002, 44.36 per cent in 1997 and 49.14 per cent in 1992.

Counting of BMC votes to begin at 10 am

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will officially begin at 10:00 am on Friday across 23 designated centres. Over 2,300 personnel have been deployed to oversee the tabulation for the 227 wards.

In a departure from previous years, the State Election Commission (SEC) is conducting the count in phases, with only two wards being processed at a time per returning officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/