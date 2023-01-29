Navi Mumbai: Depressed cop dies by suicide | File Photo

A 38-year-old police officer, working with the Navi Mumbai Police died by suicide on Sunday at his residence in Chunabhatti. Assistant police inspector (API) Prakash Kashiram Thetle was posted at Kopar Khairane police station. The police were alerted by his wife Geeta who found herself locked in her bedroom when she woke up in the morning. The police reached the spot, broke open the main door and bedroom door, and they found Mr Thetle hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. He was rushed to Sion Hospital but he was declared dead before arrival.

In her statement to the police, Ms Geeta said that they didn't have any children. She stated that he had a drinking problem, was depressed and was also very irregular at work. She also mentioned that he constantly spoke about committing suicide but she didn't think he would actually take the step.

The police found a suicide note in the room where Mr Thetle's body was found. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude towards his work colleagues and said no one is responsible for his death. Ms Geeta said that she suspects no foul play. An accidental death report has been registered in the case.

