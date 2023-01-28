Mumbai: HC relief for retired DCP, his wife in abetment to suicide case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and his wife who are booked in an alleged abetment to suicide case by Sakinaka police station.

Justice MS Karnik granted interim pre-arrest bail to Mr Bapu Katakdound, whose son Aatish was arrested on December 18, 2022, after a 28-year-old woman, with whom he had a relationship that lasted for over 10 years, allegedly died by suicide. Sonali Sadafule took the extreme step on the very same day when Aatish married another woman.

The deceased was depressed

According to the prosecution, Aatish and Sonali had a relationship for over a decade. However, the retired DCP and his wife, Smita, were against the relationship.

Katakdound and his wife had approached the HC through their advocates Nitesh Bhutekar and Aniket Nangare.

The plea was opposed by additional public prosecutor PN Dabholkar and the victim’s family through advocate Zoheb Shaikh.

The court noted the pre arrest bail plea will have to be heard in details and till then granted interim relief to Katakdound and his wife saying: “Having regard to the nature of the accusations, a case for interim protection is made out.”

Matter to be heard on Feb 3

The court noted that the FIR revealed that the retired DCP’s son and the deceased were in a relationship that lasted for over 10 years. “The applicants were against this relationship. The deceased was depressed because the accused No.1 (Aatish) took a call to marry some other girl. Sonali was unable to bear the trauma and committed suicide,” noted the court adding that Aatish has been arrested.

The HC has directed that Katakdound and his wife, in case of arrest, be released on furnishing personal bond of Rs 25,000 each.

They have been directed to cooperate with the investigation and attend police statio regularly.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on February 3.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)